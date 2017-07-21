Taipei, Friday, July 21, 2017 23:52 (GMT+8)
Taiwan sees proposed offshore wind power projects far exceed target
Bryan Chuang, Taiwan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 21 July 2017]

Investors have proposed plans to establish offshore wind turbines with total installation capacity of over 10GW in the Taiwan Strait, far exceeding the 2025 target of 3.0GW set by Taiwan's government, according to industry sources.

The Taiwan government sets cumulative total installation capacity of 4.2GW for onshore and offshore wind turbines through 2025, consisting of 1.2GW for onshore projects generating electricity of 2.6 billion kWh a year and 3.0GW for offshore ones generating 10.8 billion kWh a year, the sources said.

The Taiwan Strait abounds in wind resources, attracting many international investors to propose wind power projects through partnership with Taiwan-based firms, the sources indicated.

Since the proposed installation capacity for offshore wind turbines far exceeds target, the Taiwan government has to expand infrastructure originally planned to meet maximum installation capacity of 6.5GW to secure transportation of generated electricity from offshore wind turbines to inland power grids, the sources explained.

The Taiwan government has made policies to transform energy structure by increasing generation of renewable energy, decreasing thermal power, and phasing out nuclear power, aiming at 20% of total power generation for renewable energy (including hydraulic power), 50% from natural gas and 30% from coal and fuel oil in 2025.

