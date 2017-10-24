Taipei, Tuesday, October 24, 2017 19:13 (GMT+8)
Taiwan forms Green Energy Research Consortium
Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 24 October 2017]

Taiwan government-sponsored National Applied Research Laboratories (NARLabs) has announced the establishment of Green Energy Research Consortium to integrate resources from research organizations, universities and enterprises and promote cooperation among them in R&D of green energy technologies and applications.

National Cheng Kung University said its Research Center for Energy Technology and Strategy, Advanced Optoelectronic Technology Center and Tainan Hydraulics Laboratory will support the consortium.

The Taiwan government has stepped up green energy development, aiming to hike the proportion of total power generation for renewable energy from 5% in 2016 to 20% in 2025.

To support the policy, the government will develop a green energy science town in Tainan, southern Taiwan. The town will consist of a joint research center and a technology demonstration site. The research center will bridge national energy research projects and results, enhance cooperation with international research organizations, analyze Taiwan's green energy technology policies and budgets, integrate R&D of energy generation, saving and storage, and set up a certification system for renewable energy. The demonstration site will be a platform for exhibiting various green energy technologies and testing their application.

Green Energy Research Consortium announced at a press conference
Photo: Rebecca Kuo, Digitimes, October 2017

