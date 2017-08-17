Taipei, Thursday, August 17, 2017 14:30 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
Commentary: Taiwan faces challenges in energy transition
Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 17 August 2017]

Taiwan has set a policy to create a "nuclear-free homeland," aiming to phase out nuclear power generation by 2025, increase renewable energy and decrease coal-fueled power. However, a recent massive power outage has highlighted the challenges Taiwan faces in its energy transition.

A human error disrupted natural gas supply to a major power plant in northern Taiwan, resulting in the massive outage that affected 6.68 million users August 15.

The incident has raised a question why Taiwan's power grids are so fragile and vulnerable. President Tsai Ing-wen admitted Taiwan's power supply system is obviously overly fragile in terms of design and management, and over the years there have been no major attempts to improve it.

Apart from peak months in the summer, demand from industries has been rising. Semiconductor foundry giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) plans to set up 5nm and 3nm processes in the near future, with respective power consumption estimated at 2.22GW and 2.10GW. If TSMC keeps expanding its capacity for advanced processes, can Taiwan's current energy structure bear the heavy burden in the future?

Some industry leaders have urged the Taiwan government to rethink its nuclear-free policy, supported a recently amended Electricity Act that stipulates all nuclear power generators be decommissioned by 2025.

But academic groups have recommended that, in order to maintain a between power supply and demand, energy prices must be adjusted through more transparent and open mechanisms. The government should also adopt green taxes or other policy tools to reflect the energy costs.

Realtime news

  • China market: MediaTek to roll out new Helio P series for mid-range smartphones

    Bits + chips | 33min ago

  • Apple Watch 3 launch likely at year-end 2017, says report

    Mobile + telecom | 34min ago

  • HMD Global unveils Nokia 8

    Mobile + telecom | 37min ago

  • Getac shipping GVS products to US market

    Before Going to Press | Aug 16, 20:37

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link