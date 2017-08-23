Taiwan denies rumors about ending feed-in tariffs scheme

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 23 August 2017]

Taiwan's Bureau of Energy, in response to rumors that the feed-in tariff scheme for renewable energy will come to an end, has clarified that renewable energy generators will be allowed to sell electricity to state-run Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) or directly to power users and this does not mean the end of the feed-in tariff scheme.

According to the amended Electricity Act, renewable energy generators can sell electricity to Taipower at a feed-in tariff rate determined by a committee under economics ministry or sell electricity to power users at a price negotiated between both sides, the bureau said. For direct sale of electricity to power users, renewable energy generators should set up power transmission lines on their own or lease Taipower's existing power distribution systems, it added.

According to industry sources, onshore (land-based) wind farms are more likely to directly sell electricity to power users than PV power generators because feed-in tariff rates for onshore wind power are relatively low.