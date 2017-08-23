Taipei, Thursday, August 24, 2017 16:12 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
35°C
Taiwan denies rumors about ending feed-in tariffs scheme
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 23 August 2017]

Taiwan's Bureau of Energy, in response to rumors that the feed-in tariff scheme for renewable energy will come to an end, has clarified that renewable energy generators will be allowed to sell electricity to state-run Taiwan Power Company (Taipower) or directly to power users and this does not mean the end of the feed-in tariff scheme.

According to the amended Electricity Act, renewable energy generators can sell electricity to Taipower at a feed-in tariff rate determined by a committee under economics ministry or sell electricity to power users at a price negotiated between both sides, the bureau said. For direct sale of electricity to power users, renewable energy generators should set up power transmission lines on their own or lease Taipower's existing power distribution systems, it added.

According to industry sources, onshore (land-based) wind farms are more likely to directly sell electricity to power users than PV power generators because feed-in tariff rates for onshore wind power are relatively low.

WCIT 2017
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link