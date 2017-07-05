Taiwan government plans to facilitate bank lending for offshore wind power projects

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 5 July 2017]

The Taiwan government, in view of local banks' conservative attitude towards offering loans for offshore wind power generation projects, plans to take measures to hike lending.

Local banks are conservative about financing offshore wind power projects because they are unfamiliar with the renewable energy and worried about risk control.

Thus, the Taiwan government plans to have banks participate in preliminary feasibility evaluations about engineering, financing and operating models to help them understand potential risks. In addition, the government plans to promote syndicated lending from international banks as demonstration cases for local banks, affording opportunities for local banks to learn.

The Taiwan government has come up with a 4-year plan to develop offshore and onshore wind power, with a target cumulative installation capacity of 3GW offshore projects in 2025.