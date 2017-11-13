Taipei, Tuesday, November 14, 2017 14:40 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
24°C
Taiwan seeking to secure sufficient electricity after phasing out nuclear power
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 13 November 2017]

The Taiwan government has promised to make efforts to secure stable and sufficient power supply to achieve its goal of completely phasing out nuclear power by 2025.

To meet increasing power demand along with economic growth and offset the decrease in power supply arising from decommissioning nuclear power plants, the government said it will increase natural gas-fueled and coal-fueled thermal power generation capacity by 8,896MW and 1,000MW respectively during 2017-2025.

The government is boosting development of renewable energy, focusing on PV and offshore wind power generation. It has set 2025 target cumulative total installation of 3GWp for rooftop PV systems and 17GWp for ground-mounted PV stations. As of the end of August 2017, the cumulative capacity totaled 1.319GWp for rooftop PV systems and 69.7MWp for ground-mounted PV stations.

For offshore wind power, cumulative total installation capacity for 2025 is set at 3GW and stood at 8MW as of August 2017.

The government aims to maintain reserve power-generating capacity at over 15% and stand-by power-generating capacity at 10% beginning 2019 as well as attain peak power supply of 46,910MW and peak power load of 40,320MW in 2025.

Realtime news

  • Synopsys extends help for Taiwan AI development

    IT + CE | 19min ago

  • Phison UFS controller validated by Qualcomm, Hisilicon

    Bits + chips | 40min ago

  • Simplo targets 50% share of electric bike battery market

    IT + CE | 43min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
UMC
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link