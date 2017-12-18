Taipei, Wednesday, December 20, 2017 00:33 (GMT+8)
Taiwan finalizes 2018 feed-in tariffs for renewable energy
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Monday 18 December 2017]

Taiwan's Bureau of Energy has finalized feed-in tariffs for renewable energy to be generated in Taiwan in 2018, with slight adjustments to the tentative rates announced on October 11, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

PV power stations and rooftop systems to be established in northern Taiwan will be given a 15% increase in feed-in tariffs and those consisting of high-efficiency modules will be entitled for a 6% markup. Participants in a MOEA plan to encourage rooftop system establishments will be given an extra 3% markup.

Requirements for high-efficiency PV modules are that, under stable LID (light-induced degradation), minimum power output of a PV module made of 60 mono-Si and poly-Si solar cells is 290W and 275W respectively, and for a PV module made of 72 mono-Si and poly-Si cells, it is 350W and 330W respectively.

Taiwan 2018 feed-in tariffs for renewable energy (NT$/kWh)

Energy type

Installation capacity

Feed-in tariff rate

Adjustment from 2017

Solar

Rooftop system

≥1KWp ~ <20KWp

5.8744 (1H18);

5.7493 (2H18)

-3.75%;

-5.81%

≥20KWp ~ <100KWp

4.7906 (1H18);

4.6885 (2H18)

-3.75%;

-5.80%

≥100KWp ~ <500KWp

4.4564 (1H18);

4.3636 (2H18)

-1.82%;

-3.86%

≥500KWp

4.3264 (1H18);

4.2429 (2H18)

-1.89%;

-3.79%

Ground-mounted power station

≥1KWp

4.3785 (1H18);

4.2943 (2H18)

-3.70%;

-5.55%

Floating power station

≥1KWp

4.7723 (1H18);

4.6901 (2H18)

-3.40%;

-5.07%

Wind

Onshore

≥1KW ~ <30KW

8.6685

-3.38%

≥30KW

2.7669 for turbines equipped with LVRT*; 2.7315 for those without LVRT*

-3.85%; -3.80%

Offshore

≥1KW

5.8498 for 20 years; 7.1177 for first 10 years and 3.5685 for following 10 years

-3.21%; -3.86% and -0.73%

Hydraulic

≥1KW

2.7988

-5.17%

Geothermal

≥1KW

5.1956 for 20 years; 6.1710 for first 10 years and 3.5685 for following 10 years

-5.11%; N/A for first 10 years and following 10 years

Biomass

≥1KW

2.5765 for without anaerobic digestion equipment; 5.0161 with it

-0.91%; +0.15%

Waste

≥1KW

3.8945

-2.24%

*Low voltage ride through
Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, December 2017

