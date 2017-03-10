Taipei, Friday, March 10, 2017 16:57 (GMT+8)
Taiwan PV power generation growing fast, says MOEA
Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 10 March 2017]

Among all types of renewable energy in Taiwan, PV power generation, in particular, is growing fast, with generated electricity increasing from 173 million kWh in 2012 to 1.132 billion kWh in 2016 at a CAGR of 59.94%, which was much higher than that of 1.34% for total power output, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

264.1 billion kWh was generated in Taiwan in 2016, consisting of 216.4 billion kWh (82.0%) from thermal power generation, 31.7 billion kWh (12.0%) nuclear, 12.7 billion kWh (4.8%) renewables and 3.3 billion kWh (1.2%) from pumped-storage hydraulic power, MOEA noted.

Taiwan: Breakdown of renewable energy generation by type, 2016

Type of renewable energy

Electricity generated (million kWh)

Proportion of total

2012-2016 CAGR

Hydraulic

6,555

51.65%

3.69%

Wind

1,445

11.39%

0.56%

PV

1,132

8.92%

59.94%

Biomass

302

2.38%

1.11%

Waste

3,258

25.67%

1.41%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017

