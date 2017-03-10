Taiwan PV power generation growing fast, says MOEA

Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 10 March 2017]

Among all types of renewable energy in Taiwan, PV power generation, in particular, is growing fast, with generated electricity increasing from 173 million kWh in 2012 to 1.132 billion kWh in 2016 at a CAGR of 59.94%, which was much higher than that of 1.34% for total power output, according to the Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA).

264.1 billion kWh was generated in Taiwan in 2016, consisting of 216.4 billion kWh (82.0%) from thermal power generation, 31.7 billion kWh (12.0%) nuclear, 12.7 billion kWh (4.8%) renewables and 3.3 billion kWh (1.2%) from pumped-storage hydraulic power, MOEA noted.

Taiwan: Breakdown of renewable energy generation by type, 2016 Type of renewable energy Electricity generated (million kWh) Proportion of total 2012-2016 CAGR Hydraulic 6,555 51.65% 3.69% Wind 1,445 11.39% 0.56% PV 1,132 8.92% 59.94% Biomass 302 2.38% 1.11% Waste 3,258 25.67% 1.41%

Source: MOEA, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017