Taiwan government to boost general participation in setting up rooftop PV systems

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 17 November 2017]

Taiwan's Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has announced a program to encourage owners of residential, commercial and office buildings to apply for setting up rooftop PV systems without the need of injecting their own funds, according to economics minister Shen Jong-chin.

The government will select qualified contractors to invest in and set up rooftop PV systems for those building, Shen said.

A qualified contractor should have paid-in capital of at least NT$ 200 million (US$6.6 million) and practical experience of setting up rooftop PV systems or PV power-generating stations with cumulative installation capacity of 5MWp, according to Lin Chuan-neng, director general of the Bureau of Energy, MOEA.

PV modules to be use in such rooftop PV systems should be of high-efficiency models, and China-made PV modules will be banned from being used for the project because some of them are relatively inferior in quality, Lin indicated.

Project-wining contractors can sell generated electricity to state-run Taiwan Power Company at MOEA-specified feed-in tariff rates for 20 years, Lin noted. Local governments and building owners can share 3% and at least 10%, respectively, of electricity sales revenues, Lin said. For example, roof area of 100 square meters (1,076.4 square feet) can be installed with a 10KWp PV system and a household can obtain shared sales revenues of at least NT$674 a month on average.

The program aims to add total installation capacity of 2,000MWp (2GWp) for rooftop PV systems by 2025, which will be able to generate electricity of 2.5 billion kWh a year, or equivalent to power supply for 680,000 households, while reducing carbon dioxide emission by 1.3 million metric tons. In addition, the program could also derive investments of up NT$120 billion and create 12,000 jobs.

Economics minister Shen Jong-chin (left) touting the rooftop PV systems

Photo: Bryan Chuang, Digitimes, November 2017