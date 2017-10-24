Taiwan justifies high feed-in tariff for offshore wind farms

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 24 October 2017]

The Office of Energy and Carbon Reduction (OECR) has defended the government's feed-in tariff of NT$6 (US$0.198)/kWh set for offshore wind power generation against criticism that it is much higher than international levels.

OECR said Taiwan, which is just beginning to promote the renewable energy form, lacks underwater infrastructure, maritime engineering, and supporting wharves and supply chain, and therefore investment in initial development of offshore wind farms will be higher, and needs higher initial feed-in tariffs.

The Ministry of Economic Affairs (MOEA) has set NT$6/kWh for electricity to be generated by offshore wind turbines in the first phase with target installation capacity totaling 3GW accumultively by 2025. The high feed-in tariff has attracted offshore wind farm developers, from Denmark, Germany and Canada, with proposed capacity totaling over 11GW for 24 projects.

As the target is 3GW, MOEA will choose some of the applicants based on their technological and financial capabilities, and other factors. MOEA will attach much importance to participation by local suppliers in the projects in order to develop a local ecosystem for wind energy.

MOEA stressed that it will keep reviewing the feed-in tariff and may lower it when offshore wind farm development becomes more mature. MOEA also plans to set target capacity of 2.5GW for offshore wind farms to be developed in the second phase and will invite open bids.

In order to increase its self-reliance in energy and reduce carbon emissions, Taiwan has set a goal of hiking the proportion of total power generation for renewable energy to 20% by 2025.

At a renewable energy forum held by MOEA in Taipei on October 23, OECR indicated that the goal mostly refers to PV and offshore wind power generation.

A renewable energy forum held by MOEA in Taipei.

Photo: Bryan Chuang, Digitimes, October 2017