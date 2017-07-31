Huawei to launch Mate 10 to take on new iPhone

Jean Chu, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Monday 31 July 2017]

Huawei reportedly plans to launch its new flagship smartphone, the Mate 10, in the coming fall, timing which is selected to match the planned release of the next-generation iPhone as the vendor aims to directly take on Apple for market share, according to industry sources.

The Mate 10 will come with new innovations and functionality, including its battery-life and photographing capability, computing speed and design, Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei's consumer business group, said recently.

More importantly, the Mate 10 will feature HiSilicon's Kirin 970 processor, built by Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) using a 10nm FinFET technology , the same process as Apple's A11 processors used in the new iPhone devices, according to sources from Taiwan's upstream suppliers.

The Kirin 970 is expected to pack an octa-core CPU with four ARM Cortex-A73 cores and four ARM Cortex-A53 cores. The chip is also said to feature a Heimdallr MP GPU with 12 cores which should enhance the graphics capability of the Kirin 970 compared to its predecessor Kirin 960, the sources indicated.

TSMC will begin volume production of the Kirin 970 chips in September, conforming with the planned release of the Mate 10, noted the sources.

The Mate 10 will also sport a 6-inch 18:9 all-screen AMOLED display from Japan Display (JDI). Market speculation indicates that Apple will source 5.8-inch AMOLED panels from Samsung Display for an upcoming premium iPhone model.

In the first half of 2017, Huawei shipped 73.01 million smartphones, including 8.5 million units of the Mate 9/Mate 9 Pro devices and six million of the P10/P10 Plus products.