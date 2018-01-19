Mobile + telecom
China court reportedly freezes Gionee chairman holdings
Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES
Friday 19 January 2018

Liu Lirong, chairman of China's Gionee Communication Equipment, has reportedly seen his holdings of nearly 41% stake in the smartphone company frozen by a district court in China, fueling speculation about the firm's financial health, according to industry sources.

The development has also intensified concerns about the business prospects of tier-2 and tier-3 smartphone vendors in China as first-tier vendors including Huawei, Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi Technology have continued ramping up their shipments.

Gionee took the sixth position in China's smartphone vendors ranking in December 2017 with a 3.3% share. Including exports, Gionee shipped about 35 million handsets in 2017.

While the reported seizure of Liu's assets is likely to affect Gionee's financial and business operations, Taiwan-based makers included in Gionee's supply chain have said that their cooperation with the smartphone vendor have not been affected by the case.

