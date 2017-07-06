Taipei, Friday, July 7, 2017 00:59 (GMT+8)
PC-related IC firms positive about 3Q17 outlook
Cage Chao, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 6 July 2017]

With shipments of new Intel and AMD motherboards set to kick off, as well as brisk demand for gaming graphics cards and mining machines, Taiwan-based PC-related IC suppliers are optimistic about their performance in the third quarter of 2017.

With orders rising starting July, many of Taiwan-based PC- and notebook-related IC suppliers are expected to post double-digit sequential growth in third-quarter revenues, according to industry sources.

Realtek Semiconductor, which saw its June revenues decrease sequentially for the second consecutive month, should have seen its sales hit bottom in June, the sources said. The company will manage to enjoy sequential revenue growth from June to September.

Other Taiwan-based IC design houses specializing in PC- and notebook-related solutions, including Anpec Electronics, Amazing Microelectronic, Global Media Technology (GMT), ITE Tech, On-Bright Electronics and Weltrend Semiconductor, have also seen their customers step up their pace of orders, the sources indicated.

In addition, demand for USB Type-C solutions, fingerprint sensors, fan motor drivers and power management chips has grown substantially benefiting related suppliers, such as Anpec with its fan driver ICs and Weltrend with its USB Type-C PD controllers, the sources said.

MOSFET chip demand has also risen as new CPU platforms require more MOSFET chips, benefiting companies such as Advanced Power Electronics (APEC), Niko Semiconductor and Sinopower Semiconductor, the sources noted.

