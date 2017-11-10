Taipei, Saturday, November 11, 2017 02:27 (GMT+8)
MSI reports mild on-year increase in October revenues
Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Friday 10 November 2017]

Micro-Star International (MSI) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$9.667 billion (US$320.3 million) for October 2017, representing a 8.18% drop on month and 3.04% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$86.565 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.81% compared with the same time last year.

For the year of 2016, MSI totaled NT$102.187 billion in consolidated revenues, up 19.79% sequentially on year.

MSI: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

Oct-17

9,667

(8.2%)

3%

86,565

1.8%

Sep-17

10,528

14.6%

(4.1%)

76,898

1.7%

Aug-17

9,191

(2%)

(10.1%)

66,369

2.6%

Jul-17

9,374

(5.3%)

12.4%

57,178

5%

Jun-17

9,900

43.3%

13.6%

47,804

3.7%

May-17

6,911

7.3%

(2.8%)

37,904

1.4%

Apr-17

6,443

(26.7%)

(4.7%)

30,993

2.4%

Mar-17

8,786

20.3%

7.1%

24,550

4.4%

Feb-17

7,302

(13.7%)

7.7%

15,764

3%

Jan-17

8,462

0.5%

(0.7%)

8,462

(0.7%)

Dec-16

8,419

(3.7%)

9.7%

102,187

19.8%

Nov-16

8,739

(6.9%)

1.7%

93,768

20.8%

Oct-16

9,382

(14.6%)

19.9%

85,028

23.2%

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017

China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
