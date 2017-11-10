MSI reports mild on-year increase in October revenues

Micro-Star International (MSI) has reported consolidated revenues of NT$9.667 billion (US$320.3 million) for October 2017, representing a 8.18% drop on month and 3.04% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$86.565 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 1.81% compared with the same time last year.
For the year of 2016, MSI totaled NT$102.187 billion in consolidated revenues, up 19.79% sequentially on year.
MSI: Consolidated revenues, Oct 2016 - Oct 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
Oct-17
|
9,667
|
(8.2%)
|
3%
|
86,565
|
1.8%
Sep-17
|
10,528
|
14.6%
|
(4.1%)
|
76,898
|
1.7%
Aug-17
|
9,191
|
(2%)
|
(10.1%)
|
66,369
|
2.6%
Jul-17
|
9,374
|
(5.3%)
|
12.4%
|
57,178
|
5%
Jun-17
|
9,900
|
43.3%
|
13.6%
|
47,804
|
3.7%
May-17
|
6,911
|
7.3%
|
(2.8%)
|
37,904
|
1.4%
Apr-17
|
6,443
|
(26.7%)
|
(4.7%)
|
30,993
|
2.4%
Mar-17
|
8,786
|
20.3%
|
7.1%
|
24,550
|
4.4%
Feb-17
|
7,302
|
(13.7%)
|
7.7%
|
15,764
|
3%
Jan-17
|
8,462
|
0.5%
|
(0.7%)
|
8,462
|
(0.7%)
Dec-16
|
8,419
|
(3.7%)
|
9.7%
|
102,187
|
19.8%
Nov-16
|
8,739
|
(6.9%)
|
1.7%
|
93,768
|
20.8%
Oct-16
|
9,382
|
(14.6%)
|
19.9%
|
85,028
|
23.2%
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, November 2017