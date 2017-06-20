AMD top-end CPU adopted in new Dell gaming PC

Monica Chen, Austin; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 20 June 2017]

AMD is expected to see improved profits in the second half of 2017 as its top-end Ryzen Threadripper processor has landed orders from Alienware, a gaming affiliate of Dell. The move is expected to attract more gaming PC vendors to follow suit.

Alienware's new Area-51 gaming PC will feature AMD's Threadripper processor and a Radeon RX570 or RX580 graphics card. The system will be released on July 27.

AMD is ready to release its Ryzen Threadripper processor and corresponding X399 chipsets at the end of July, targeting the high-end market.

In addition, AMD is expected to unveil its new EPYC server processor, as well as its next-generation Vega GPUs and Ryzen 3 processors for the entry-level market soon.