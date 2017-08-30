Ibase Gaming to debut on Taiwan OTC market in September

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 30 August 2017]

Taiwan-based gambling machine and motherboard supplier Ibase Gaming Technology, a subsidiary of industrial PC firm Ibase, will debut on Taiwan's over the counter (OTC) stock market at the end of September.

Since Ibase Gaming will begin to fulfill orders from a special project in the third quarter, the company expects its second-half 2017 performance to grow from the first. Some market watchers also estimate that Ibase Gaming will see 20% on-year growth in 2017 revenues thanks to the project's contribution.

In addition to the gambling machine business, Ibase Gaming has also been expanding its market reaches to new application segments including smart information system, transportation IT systems and battery charging station for electric vehicle.

With the gambling machine business expected to contribute 40-50% of Ibase Gaming's overall revenues in 2017, compared to less than 20% in 2016, the company has already started looking to transform itself into an integrated solution provider from purely a hardware manufacturer in the next five years.

The company has also been seeking cooperation with casinos and is currently in talks with a casino operator.

Ibase Gaming had consolidated revenues of NT$1.09 billion (US$36.95 million) for 2016 with gross margin of 24.32%, net profits of NT$112 million and EPS NT$4.98.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017