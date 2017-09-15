iPhone X sets new trends for smartphones

Sammi Huang and Max Wang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 15 September 2017]

A number of new features that come along with Apple's newly released iPhone X such as 3D sensing are likely to become new standards for next-generation smartphones launched by Android-based smartphone vendors, according to industry sources.

The maturing 3D sensing technology and related applications that enables facial recognition, creates 3D emojis and performs augmented reality (AR) experiences will prompt Android phone makers to follow suit, said the sources.

Major players in the Android camp, including Samsung Electronics and Huawei, certainly will jump onto the bandwagon, noted the sources, adding that demand for 3D sensor modules is likely to experience an explosive growth in 2018-2019.

3D sensor chips suppliers including Qualcomm and Himax Technologies will benefit significantly from the emerging trend, commented the sources.

While wireless charging is not a new technology or feature for smartphones, the support of Wireless Power Consortium's Qi standards by iPhone X and iPhone 8 devices will promote further adoption and development of wireless charging technology, said the sources.

In addition to AirPower, an Apple-designed wireless charging accessory coming in 2018, third-party wireless charging devices will be also allowed to charge up iPhone devices, which in turn will encourage IC-design houses to develop diverse chips for wireless charging, added the sources.

Taiwan-based chipset suppliers such as MediaTek and Richtek Technology will be able to ramp up their shipments of wireless charging chips along with the ongoing development.

Global shipments of wireless charging pads totaled 60-80 million in 2016 and are expected to grow by annual rate of 30% in the next few years, the sources estimated.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2017