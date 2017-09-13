Apple introduces iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus

Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES, Taipei [Wednesday 13 September 2017]

Apple has introduced its new iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, featuring a new glass and aluminum design in three colors, Retina HD displays and A11 Bionic chip. Both devices will be available for pre-order beginning Friday, September 15 in more than 25 countries and territories, and in stores beginning Friday, September 22.

Glass and aluminum design

iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus introduce a glass back design in three new finishes: space gray, silver and gold. The glass finish is made using a seven-layer color process for precise hue and opacity, with a color-matched aerospace-grade aluminum bezel, and is water and dust resistant.

The new 4.7-inch and 5.5-inch Retina HD displays with the addition of True Tone adjust the white balance of the display to match the surrounding light. Redesigned stereo speakers are up to 25% louder and deliver deeper bass, enabling richer-sounding music, videos and speakerphone calls, according to Apple.

A11 Bionic

The new smartphones are powered by A11 Bionic featuring a six-core CPU design with two performance cores that are 25% faster and four efficiency cores that are 70% faster than the A10 Fusion. A11 Bionic also integrates an Apple-designed GPU with a three-core design that delivers up to 30% faster graphics performance than the previous generation. All this power enables incredible new machine learning, AR apps and immersive 3D games.

The cameras on iPhone 8 Plus are custom tuned for the ultimate AR experience. Each camera is individually calibrated, with new gyroscopes and accelerometers for accurate motion tracking. AR benefits from A11 Bionic, which handles world tracking, scene recognition and incredible graphics at 60fps, while the image signal processor does real-time lighting estimation.

Wireless charging

The glass back design enables a wireless charging solution. Wireless charging works with the established Qi ecosystem, including two new wireless charging mats from Belkin and mophie.

Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus

Photo: Company