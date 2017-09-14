Late shipping date for iPhone X suggests possible supply constraints

Siu Han and Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 14 September 2017]

Apple has rolled out its much-anticipated next-generation iPhone devices, including iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, with a number of new features confirmed to expectations. However, the late shipping date in early November for the iPhone X has raised concerns about possible supply constraints in months ahead.

While the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus do also come with A11 Bionic chips and wireless charging technology featured in iPhone X, market responses to the two models have not been particularly enthusiastic as they are too similar to the iPhone 7.

The sales performance of Taiwan-based Foxconn Electronics, which will handle the majority production of the iPhone X, will be affected due to the late shipment schedule, said the sources.

Although Foxconn reportedly has begun volume production for iPhone X since June, the production has been delayed by the supply of OLED panels due to low yield rates at Samsung Display , said the sources.

The bottlenecks for the production of OLED panels have been solved recently, enabling Samsung Display to ramp up its panel shipments from September, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report.

Even so, Samsung Display's shipments of OLED panels to Apple in 2017 will be significantly lower than the original target of 80-85 million units set previously, said the sources.

Meanwhile, Pegatron and Wistron, the two major contract makers for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, may not see a major pick-up in their monthly revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017 if sales of these two models turn out to be lower than expected.

Foxconn may ship only five million units of the iPhone X in September before ramping up total shipments for 2017 to 45-55 million units by year-end, estimated the sources.

In 2017, shipments of 4.7-inch iPhone 8 will reach 35-38 million units, while those of 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus are likely to top 18-20 million units, the sources added.