Taipei, Friday, September 15, 2017 12:07 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
32°C
Late shipping date for iPhone X suggests possible supply constraints
Siu Han and Monica Chen, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Thursday 14 September 2017]

Apple has rolled out its much-anticipated next-generation iPhone devices, including iPhone X, iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, with a number of new features confirmed to expectations. However, the late shipping date in early November for the iPhone X has raised concerns about possible supply constraints in months ahead.

While the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus do also come with A11 Bionic chips and wireless charging technology featured in iPhone X, market responses to the two models have not been particularly enthusiastic as they are too similar to the iPhone 7.

The sales performance of Taiwan-based Foxconn Electronics, which will handle the majority production of the iPhone X, will be affected due to the late shipment schedule, said the sources.

Although Foxconn reportedly has begun volume production for iPhone X since June, the production has been delayed by the supply of OLED panels due to low yield rates at Samsung Display , said the sources.

The bottlenecks for the production of OLED panels have been solved recently, enabling Samsung Display to ramp up its panel shipments from September, according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News report.

Even so, Samsung Display's shipments of OLED panels to Apple in 2017 will be significantly lower than the original target of 80-85 million units set previously, said the sources.

Meanwhile, Pegatron and Wistron, the two major contract makers for iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus, may not see a major pick-up in their monthly revenues in the fourth quarter of 2017 if sales of these two models turn out to be lower than expected.

Foxconn may ship only five million units of the iPhone X in September before ramping up total shipments for 2017 to 45-55 million units by year-end, estimated the sources.

In 2017, shipments of 4.7-inch iPhone 8 will reach 35-38 million units, while those of 5.5-inch iPhone 8 Plus are likely to top 18-20 million units, the sources added.

Realtime news

  • M31 Technology to list on Taiwan emerging stock market

    Bits + chips | 9min ago

  • Microsoft appoints new head for Taiwan branch

    IT + CE | 11min ago

  • IoT product development hinges on seamless communication among things, says UL

    IT + CE | 22min ago

  • Entegris expanding R&D center in Taiwan

    Bits + chips | 49min ago

  • ITRI joins TSMC supply chain with new liquid nanoparticle monitor

    Bits + chips | 59min ago

  • IC packager ASE reportedly enters Amazon supply chain

    Bits + chips | 1h 3min ago

  • CHPT testing solutions for 7nm chips ready for mass shipments in 2H18

    Bits + chips | 1h 7min ago

  • Playnitride to mass produce micro-LED products at year-end 2017

    Before Going to Press | Sep 14, 22:01

  • China market: Demand for projectors for large-size home-use displays rising

    Before Going to Press | Sep 14, 21:54

  • IT, communication companies gearing up for 5G

    Before Going to Press | Sep 14, 20:28

  • MJC striving for more orders from Taiwan

    Before Going to Press | Sep 14, 19:40

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link