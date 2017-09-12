WCIT 2017: Taiwan aspiring to become software innovator, says president

Bryan Chuang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 12 September 2017]

Taiwan has moved beyond hardware production to software innovation and welcomes companies and experts engaged in IoT (Internet of Things), Industry 4.0 or AI (artificial intelligence) around the world to cooperate with local supply chains to develop innovative digital products and application services, Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen has noted.

The Taiwan government is willing to provide sufficient resources to make the young generation's "digital dreams" come true, Tsai said while speaking at the opening ceremony for the 21st World Congress on Information Technology (WCIT 2017) in Taipei on September 11.

To attain the goal of becoming a "digital country, smart island," the Taiwan government has eased regulations and implemented plans, such as Asia Silicon Valley Development Plan, to boost development of innovation industries, Tsai noted, adding the government has come up with DIGI plus, a 2017-2025 program for developing digital country and innovation economy to reinforce digital infrastructure.

Economics minister Shen Jong-chin said at the ceremony that Taiwan showed strong hardware manufacturing capability when it hosted WCIT for the first time in 2000. At WCIT 2017, Taiwan shows capability not only in hardware production but also in software, innovation and system integration.

Taiwan does not have rich resources, but has many excellent ICT experts who are willing to work with other countries, learn from them and eventually offer improved ICT products and services in the global market, Shen said, adding Taiwan will show demonstrate its ambition of extending from hardware production to developing smart medical and transportation solutions at WCIT 2017.

Taipei City's promotion of ICT innovations focuses on transportation, medical care, public housing, smart tickets for public transportation services and education, mayor Ko Wen-je said at the ceremony. In order to become a smart city, the city government aims to adopt smart power and water meters, PV power grids and smart security systems, Ko indicated.

Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen speaks at WCIT 2017

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, September 2017