Sercomm 2017 revenues hit record high

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES

Networking device maker Sercomm has reported revenues of NT$3.49 billion (US$118.28 million) for December 2017, down 1.56% on month but up 12% on year.

Revenues for the fourth quarter of 2017 reached NT$10.45 billion, down 0.7% on quarter but up 14% on year. For all of 2017, revenues were up 5% on year to a record high of NT$38.6 billion.

Shipments of broadband devices, including optical fiber access equipment, integrated access devices (IADs) and business networking devices, totaled 33 million units in 2017, the company's highest level, according to company sources.

The company expects its shipment momentum to continue in 2018 thanks to the ushering in of the 5G era and the growing IoT, IA and other emerging applications.

Sercomm is also optimistic about its long-term prospects as it has deepened its developments in the fields of cloud IoT, IoV, smart power management, smart medicare, LPWAN and small base station for sustained growth, said the sources.

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, January 2018