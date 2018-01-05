PlayNitride starts trial production of micro LED

Siu Han, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

PlayNitride began trial production of micro LED engineering samples for 10-20 potential clients in the fourth quarter of 2017 and 5-6 of them are willing to continue developing micro LED products, according to company chairman and CEO Charles Li.

Trial production involves - based on display sizes needed by potential clients - mass transfer of micro LED chips from epitaxial wafers to make module-like products using automated manufacturing process, and module-like products will be used by potential clients for device development, Li said.

Micro LED supply chain has not yet taken shape and production cost is too high, according to industry sources. However, Samsung Electronics is likely to showcase a 150-inch micro LED TV at CES 2018 during January 9-12 to highlight its technologial prowess, the sources indicated.

South Korea-based Lumens will showcase a 0.57-inch micro LED display made from 8-micrometer chips and an above 100-inch digital signage made from 100-300-micrometer micro LED devices, the sources noted.