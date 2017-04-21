Sharp aims to ship one million smartphones in fiscal 2017, says paper

EDN, April 21; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 21 April 2017]

Sharp has revamped its strategy for smartphones and aims to ship over one million smartphones in fiscal 2017 (April 2017-March 2018), according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Sharp has also decided to market its flagship family products under a single "Aquos R" brand in the Japan market, replacing the previous brands of Aquos Zeta, Aquos Serie and Aquos Xx used by different distributors, said the paper.

To stage a comeback in the China market, Sharp has recently recruited Lou Zhongsheng, former vice president of the Coolpad Group, to head its smartphone business unit in China. Sharp has been absent from China's smartphone market for four years.

Sharp also plans to start selling its smartphones in Europe in 2018 through one of its subsidiaries, the paper added.

In Taiwan, Sharp launched recently its Sharp Z3 smartphone, targeting the mid-range segment. The Sharp Z3 features a 5.2-inch 2K display which can deliver a brightness of up to 520nits and is priced at NT$13,990 (US$461) unlocked.