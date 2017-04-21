Taipei, Friday, April 21, 2017 20:31 (GMT+8)
showers
Taipei
21°C
Sharp aims to ship one million smartphones in fiscal 2017, says paper
EDN, April 21; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 21 April 2017]

Sharp has revamped its strategy for smartphones and aims to ship over one million smartphones in fiscal 2017 (April 2017-March 2018), according to a Chinese-language Economic Daily News (EDN) report.

Sharp has also decided to market its flagship family products under a single "Aquos R" brand in the Japan market, replacing the previous brands of Aquos Zeta, Aquos Serie and Aquos Xx used by different distributors, said the paper.

To stage a comeback in the China market, Sharp has recently recruited Lou Zhongsheng, former vice president of the Coolpad Group, to head its smartphone business unit in China. Sharp has been absent from China's smartphone market for four years.

Sharp also plans to start selling its smartphones in Europe in 2018 through one of its subsidiaries, the paper added.

In Taiwan, Sharp launched recently its Sharp Z3 smartphone, targeting the mid-range segment. The Sharp Z3 features a 5.2-inch 2K display which can deliver a brightness of up to 520nits and is priced at NT$13,990 (US$461) unlocked.

China smartphone touch-panel industry 2016 forecast
Intel strategies in the mobile device market
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link