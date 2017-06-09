Acer revenues up in May

Acer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$17.964 billion (US$596.91 million) for May 2017, representing a 24.47% increase on month and 3.67% increase on year.
The company has totaled NT$88.427 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 0.83% compared with the same time last year.
The company's stock price changed -0.62% and finished at NT$16.30 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on June 8, 2017.
Acer's first-quarter 2017 net profits were only NT$63 million due to exchange losses of NT$522 million.
One of Acer’s operation focuses in 2017 will be on the gaming and enterprise sectors. With the company’s new gaming products and e-sport event sponsorship, it expects its gaming PC shipments and related revenues to grow dramatically.
Acer: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)
Month
Sales
M/M
Y/Y
YTD
Y/Y
May-17
|
17,964
|
24.5%
|
3.7%
|
88,427
|
0.8%
Apr-17
|
14,432
|
(35.4%)
|
2.7%
|
70,463
|
0.1%
Mar-17
|
22,328
|
33.4%
|
(8%)
|
56,030
|
(0.5%)
Feb-17
|
16,740
|
(1.3%)
|
3.5%
|
33,702
|
5.2%
Jan-17
|
16,962
|
(10%)
|
6.8%
|
16,962
|
6.8%
Dec-16
|
18,839
|
(17.1%)
|
(16.6%)
|
232,732
|
(11.7%)
Nov-16
|
22,725
|
13.1%
|
(2.8%)
|
213,893
|
(11.2%)
Oct-16
|
20,097
|
(10.8%)
|
(8.8%)
|
191,168
|
(12.1%)
Sep-16
|
22,531
|
18.8%
|
(23.5%)
|
171,070
|
(12.5%)
Aug-16
|
18,974
|
11%
|
(9.6%)
|
148,539
|
(10.5%)
Jul-16
|
17,099
|
(31%)
|
1.3%
|
129,565
|
(10.7%)
Jun-16
|
24,767
|
42.9%
|
(6.8%)
|
112,466
|
(12.2%)
May-16
|
17,329
|
23.3%
|
(1.9%)
|
87,699
|
(13.7%)
*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017