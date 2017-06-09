Taipei, Saturday, June 10, 2017 13:26 (GMT+8)
Acer revenues up in May
MOPS, June 9; Rodney Chan, DIGITIMES [Friday 9 June 2017]

Acer has reported consolidated revenues of NT$17.964 billion (US$596.91 million) for May 2017, representing a 24.47% increase on month and 3.67% increase on year.

The company has totaled NT$88.427 billion in year-to-date revenues, up 0.83% compared with the same time last year.

The company's stock price changed -0.62% and finished at NT$16.30 in trading on the Taiwan Stock Exchange (TSE) on June 8, 2017.

Acer's first-quarter 2017 net profits were only NT$63 million due to exchange losses of NT$522 million.

One of Acer’s operation focuses in 2017 will be on the gaming and enterprise sectors. With the company’s new gaming products and e-sport event sponsorship, it expects its gaming PC shipments and related revenues to grow dramatically.

Acer: Consolidated revenues, May 2016 - May 2017 (NT$m)

Month

Sales

M/M

Y/Y

YTD

Y/Y

May-17

17,964

24.5%

3.7%

88,427

0.8%

Apr-17

14,432

(35.4%)

2.7%

70,463

0.1%

Mar-17

22,328

33.4%

(8%)

56,030

(0.5%)

Feb-17

16,740

(1.3%)

3.5%

33,702

5.2%

Jan-17

16,962

(10%)

6.8%

16,962

6.8%

Dec-16

18,839

(17.1%)

(16.6%)

232,732

(11.7%)

Nov-16

22,725

13.1%

(2.8%)

213,893

(11.2%)

Oct-16

20,097

(10.8%)

(8.8%)

191,168

(12.1%)

Sep-16

22,531

18.8%

(23.5%)

171,070

(12.5%)

Aug-16

18,974

11%

(9.6%)

148,539

(10.5%)

Jul-16

17,099

(31%)

1.3%

129,565

(10.7%)

Jun-16

24,767

42.9%

(6.8%)

112,466

(12.2%)

May-16

17,329

23.3%

(1.9%)

87,699

(13.7%)

*Figures are consolidated
Source: TSE, compiled by Digitimes, June 2017

