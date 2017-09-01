Acer pushing multi-brand business model, says chairman

Aaron Lee, Berlin; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Friday 1 September 2017]

Acer has been pushing for business transformation and is looking to expand into emerging markets including those for gaming PC, virtual reality (VR) and artificial intelligence (AI), hoping to become a company with a multi-brand business model like P&G, according to Acer chairman Jason Chen.

Chen pointed out that Acer is currently still hiring talent to inject more vitality into the company.

Since Acer is a latecomer to the gaming market, the company has been cautious about the operation and is using a new strategy to help it grow its presence.

Acer is now gradually moving its business focus from the traditional PCs to the gaming segment and will then shift to the VR and content with AI being the final target. In the past, Acer's strategy for the PC market was to push high price/performance ratio devices, but is now turning to offer new designs such as 2-in-1s and ultra-thin quality products.

In the first half of 2017, gaming devices only accounted for less than 10% of Acer's overall notebook unit shipments, but the business's revenue contribution reached as a double-digit percentage, while related product lines accounted for 16-19% of the company's gross profits, said Chen, adding that the company will work harder to improve, as some competitors see gaming devices account for as high as 50% of their gross profits.

In addition to new products, Acer has also been expanding its marketing force by sponsoring e-sport events and is also partnering with energy drink vendor Red Bull for promotions.

Acer chairman Jason Chen

Photo: Aaron Lee, Digitimes, August 2017