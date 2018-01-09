Gintech sees mild growth in December revenues

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

Solar cell maker Gintech Energy has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.301 billion (US$43.4 million) for December, increasing 3.13% on month and 0.53% on year.

Despite price drops, the revenue grew due to increased shipments, Gintech said, adding while the US and Europe markets witnessed off-season effects, demand in the Japan and India markets was strong.

Gintech posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.908 billion for fourth-quarter 2017, growing 2.82% sequentially and 30.03% on year, and those of NT$14.306 billion for 2017 slipped 2.55% on year.