Gintech expects solar cell orders from China to rebound in April

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 7 April 2017]

Crystalline silicon solar cell maker Gintech Energy has said it expects orders from China to rebound in April as its PV module makers are expected to rush to complete new power-generating stations and distributed systems by the end of June 2017 so that they can be entitled for higher feed-in tariff rates.

The China government has decided to lower feed-in tariff rates for PV power-generating stations and distributed systems completed and on grid after June 30, 2017.

Gintech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$1.196 billion (US$39.3 million) for March, growing 7.13% on month but declining 21.06% on year, and those of NT$3.418 billion for January-March rose 13.71% on quarter but dropped 30.01% on year.