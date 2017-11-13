Gintech turns profitable in 3Q17

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 13 November 2017]

Solar cell maker maker Gintech Energy has reported net profit of NT$1.8 million (US$39,636.25) for third-quarter 2017 after four consecutive quarters of losses.

Gintech posted consolidated revenues of NT$3.081 billion and gross margin of 4.17%. Despite a net operating loss of NT$16.7 million, it managed to post a net profit for the quarter.

Gintech suffered net losses of NT$2.562 billion for third-quarter 2016, NT$307.5 million for fourth-quarter 2016, NT$779.8 million for first-quarter 2017 and NT$338.7 million for second-quarter 2017.

For January-September, Gintech has reported consolidated revenues of NT$10.398 billion, gross margin of -5.26%, net operating loss of NT$1.015 billion, net loss of NT$1.117 billion and net loss per share of NT$2.20.

Meanwhile, solar cell maker Motech Industries has reported October consolidated revenues reached NT$2.099 billion, down 3.88% sequentially but up 37.22% on year. Motech posted consolidated revenues of NT$19.034 billion for January-October, deceasing 24.16% on year.

Gintech chairman Pan Wen-yen (right) and president Pan Wen-whe.

Photo: Digitimes file photo