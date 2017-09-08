Solar cell makers see increased August revenues

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 8 September 2017]

Solar cell makers Motech Industries, Neo Solar Power (NSP), Gintech Energy, TSEC and Tainergy Tech have all reported increased revenues for August.

Motech posted August consolidated revenues of NT$2.096 billion (US$69.3 million), growing 5.48% sequentially and 18.15% on year, and its January-August consolidated revenues of NT$14.751 billion fell 33.54% on year.

NSP's consolidated revenues reached NT$749 million in August, rising 11.82% sequentially and 18.36% on year and those of NT$5.8 billion for January-August declined 53.04%.

Gintech's August consolidated revenues of NT$1.456 billion grew 28.88% sequentially and 141.07% on year and those of NT$9.184 billion for January-August dipped 16.19%.

TSEC's August consolidated revenues reached NT$591 million, rising 4.31% sequentially and 2.39% on year, and its January-August sum totaled NT$4.414 billion, dropping 18.26% on year.

Tainergy's August consolidated revenues reached NT$542 million, up 15.85% sequentially and 55.61% on year; its January-August consolidated revenues totaled NT$3.518 billion slipping 36.83% on year.