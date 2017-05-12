Gintech suffers net loss in 1Q17

MOPS, May 12; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 12 May 2017]

Solar cell maker Gintech Energy has released its financial report for first-quarter 2017, posting consolidated revenues of NT$3.418 billion (US$112 million), gross margin of -15.43%, net operating loss of NT$664.5 million, net loss of NT$779.8 million and net loss per share of NT$1.62.

Gintech suffered net operating loss for three consecutive quarters.

In order to raise funds, Gintech will issue up to 80 million new shares for public sale or floating GDR (global depository receipt) and another up to 60 million new shares for private placement.