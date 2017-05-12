Taipei, Saturday, May 13, 2017 10:05 (GMT+8)
scattered thunderstorms
Taipei
29°C
Gintech suffers net loss in 1Q17
MOPS, May 12; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 12 May 2017]

Solar cell maker Gintech Energy has released its financial report for first-quarter 2017, posting consolidated revenues of NT$3.418 billion (US$112 million), gross margin of -15.43%, net operating loss of NT$664.5 million, net loss of NT$779.8 million and net loss per share of NT$1.62.

Gintech suffered net operating loss for three consecutive quarters.

In order to raise funds, Gintech will issue up to 80 million new shares for public sale or floating GDR (global depository receipt) and another up to 60 million new shares for private placement.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Trends and forecasts for the China FPD industry, 2014-2017
The transition to 4k TV - UHD TV market forecast, 2014-2017
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link