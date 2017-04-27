Gintech obtains VPC for high-efficiency PV modules in Taiwan

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 27 April 2017]

Solar cell maker Gintech Energy has obtained VPC (voluntary product certification) for a series of high-efficiency PV modules made of mono-Si cells from the Taiwan government's Bureau of Standards, Metrology & Inspection, according to company president Pan Wen-whe.

By virtue of the VPC, PV power-generating stations or rooftop PV systems for which such PV modules are adopted are entitled for a 6% markup in feed-in tariff rate, Pan said. In addition, adoption of high-efficiency PV modules leads to higher return on investment in PV systems, Pan noted.

As many local EPC (engineering, procurement, construction) undertakers for PV installation projects have adopted such high-efficiency PV modules, shipments are scheduled through the end of 2017, Pan indicated. In 2017, more than 100MWp of such high-efficiency PV modules are expected to be shipped, Pan said.

Gintech Energy president Pan Wen-whe

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, April 2017