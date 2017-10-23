URE seeks investments from solar wafer makers

Nuying Huang, Taiwan; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 23 October 2017]

United Renewable Energy (URE), a vertically-integrated PV firm to be established through consolidation of three existing solar cell makers, hopes to recruit local solar wafer suppliers as additional shareholders, according to Sam Hong, chairman and CEO for Neo Solar Power (NSP) and designated chairman for URE.

URE will be formed by merging NSP, Gintech Energy and Solartech Energy. For the merger, Gintech will fully acquire Utech Solar, its joint-venture maker of solar poly-Si wafers, and put it under URE, Hong said. As URE will have annual solar cell production capacity of 5.0GWp and Utech currrently has only 500MWp in wafer production capacity, URE will seek to increase its in-house solar wafer supply by having more local suppliers invest in the new company, Hong explained.

Since NSP, Gintech and Solartech have amortized the costs for production equipment, URE can retrofit the three companies' existing equipment at minimum cost to boost its competitiveness againts China-based makers, Hong indicated. NSP, Gintech and Solartech have been competitors but consolidation will create synergy, Hong noted, adding URE will reserve a portion of solar cell output for its own PV module production and supply for China-based PV module makers.

URE will have initial annual PV module production capacity of 600-800MWp coming from NSP, Gintech and Solartech and plans to expand the capacity to 1.0GWp, Hong noted, adding if demand is strong enough, the capacity may be expanded to 3.0GWp.

URE will also invest in constructing PV power stations and rooftop systems in Taiwan and abroad, Hong indicated.

Hong said URE will accept a proposed investment of NT$200 million (US$6.6 million) made by PV conductive paste maker Giga Solar Materials.

NSP chairman and CEO Sam Hong, who is set to head United Renewable Energy

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, October 2017