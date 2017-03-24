Taipei, Saturday, March 25, 2017 10:18 (GMT+8)
scattered showers
Taipei
16°C
Foxconn to hike Sharp TV panel capacity in Japan, says IHS Markit
Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 March 2017]

Foxconn Electronics, after becoming the largest shareholder of Sharp, aims to increase global sales of Sharp-produced Aquos-branded LCD TVs to 10-12 million units in 2017 and will therefore hike Sharp's LVCD TV panel production capacity in Japan, according to IHS Markit.

Monthly production capacity at Sharp's 8G panel factory in Mie Prefecture, southwestern Japan, will increase from 50,000 glass substrates currently to 60,000 units beginning third-quarter 2017, with the additional 10,000 glass substrates to be used to make 45- and 55-inch Ultra HD TV panels, all for own use.

Sharp's subsidiary panel maker Sakai Display Products, of which Foxconn chairman Terry Guo is a main shareholder, is expanding monthly production capacity at a 10G LCD factory in western Japan from 72,000 glass substrates originally to 78,000 units to increase output of 60-inch and above TV panels. Beginning second-quarter 2017, the 10G factory will ship 250,000 60-inch TV panels and 120,000 70-inch units a month, with such panels only for use by Sharp to produce Aquos LCD TVs and Foxconn's ODM clients.

Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Analysis of China revised domestic semiconductor industry goals
Sponsored links
  • Wireless broadband developments in Southeast Asia markets

    As of 2013, the 10 ASEAN nations had a total of over 700 million mobile subscriptions, with the CAGR from 2003-2013 reaching 24%. This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the various mobile broadband markets in ASEAN and looks at the respective trends in 4G LTE development for those markets.

  • 2015 global tablet demand forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report provides a 2015 forecast for the global tablet market and analyzes the strategies of key market players such as Google, Apple, Intel, and Microsoft.

  • 2015 China smartphone panel trend forecast

    This Digitimes Research Special Report analyzes the strategies of key China-based major panel makers BOE, Tianma and IVO for attacking the different market segments through technology and pricing, and their relationship to local vendors Huawei, Lenovo, ZTE, Xiaomi and Coolpad.

Buy link