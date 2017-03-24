Foxconn to hike Sharp TV panel capacity in Japan, says IHS Markit

Rebecca Kuo, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 24 March 2017]

Foxconn Electronics, after becoming the largest shareholder of Sharp, aims to increase global sales of Sharp-produced Aquos-branded LCD TVs to 10-12 million units in 2017 and will therefore hike Sharp's LVCD TV panel production capacity in Japan, according to IHS Markit.

Monthly production capacity at Sharp's 8G panel factory in Mie Prefecture, southwestern Japan, will increase from 50,000 glass substrates currently to 60,000 units beginning third-quarter 2017, with the additional 10,000 glass substrates to be used to make 45- and 55-inch Ultra HD TV panels, all for own use.

Sharp's subsidiary panel maker Sakai Display Products, of which Foxconn chairman Terry Guo is a main shareholder, is expanding monthly production capacity at a 10G LCD factory in western Japan from 72,000 glass substrates originally to 78,000 units to increase output of 60-inch and above TV panels. Beginning second-quarter 2017, the 10G factory will ship 250,000 60-inch TV panels and 120,000 70-inch units a month, with such panels only for use by Sharp to produce Aquos LCD TVs and Foxconn's ODM clients.