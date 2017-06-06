Catcher sees growing revenues in May; expected to benefit from new iPhone orders in 2H17

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 6 June 2017]

Catcher Technology has announced consolidated revenues of NT$6.08 billion (US$205.5 million) for May, rising 18.5% on month and 3.5% on year, and combined consolidated revenues of NT$25.8 billion for the first five months of 2017, down 10.27% on year. With Apple's next-generation iPhones scheduled to release in the second half, Catcher, which reportedly has landed chassis orders for two of the new models, is expected to see revenues grow, according to market watchers.

Catcher is set to host an investors conference on June 19 to provide more detail on its operations.

For the next couple of years, Catchers' business focuses will remain on smartphone, tablet and notebook products, and wearable devices are likely to become a new growth driver for the company as the product line is still seeing an increase in scale and will eventually turn into a major market sector.