Pegatron 3Q17 earnings lower than expectations

Sammi Huang, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Friday 10 November 2017]

Pegatron has reported net profits of NT$3.639 billion (US$120.47 million) for the third quarter of 2017, up 5.9% on quarter but down 32.4% on year. The earnings were lower than market expectations. EPS for the quarter stood at NT$1.4.

Gross margin dropped 1.38pp to 3.4% in the third quarter, the company's lowest quarterly level since its debut on Taiwan's stock market.

For the first three quarters of 2017, net profits totaled NT$10.958 billion, decreasing 18.7% on year. EPS for the 9-month period reached NT$4.24, down from NT$5.22 a year earlier.

Looking into the fourth quarter, notebook shipments are expected to increase 15-20% on quarter due to seasonal effects, while those for desktop PCs and motherboards will also continue to grow, according to company CEO Liao Syh-jang.

Shipments of consumer electronics products and communication devices will stay flat as compared to a year earlier, said Liao, adding that overall performance for the fourth quarter will outpace that recorded a quarter earlier.