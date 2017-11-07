Taipei, Wednesday, November 8, 2017 15:57 (GMT+8)
cloudy
Taipei
24°C
Catcher sees revenues, profits rise in 3Q17
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 November 2017]

Chassis maker Catcher Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$27.42 billion (US$902.12 million) for the third quarter, up 48.2% sequentially and 32.3% on year. Its net profits for the quarter came to NT$7.39 billion, up 80.5% sequentially and 65.2% on year with EPS reaching NT$9.59, compared to NT$5.31 in second-quarter 2017 and NT$5.80 in third-quarter 2016.

The company's operating profits were NT$11.67 billion for the third quarter, up 31.1% sequentially and 32% on year.

For the first nine months of 2017, Catcher's consolidated revenues totaled NT$60.5 billion, up 9.8% on year. Its operating profits for the period reached NT$27.71 billion, up 23.8% on year; net profits came to NT$13.57 billion, up 8.6% on year; and EPS arrived at NT$17.62, compared to NT$16.21 for the same period of 2016.

Realtime news

  • Winbond revenues rise 21% on year in October

    Bits + chips | 6min ago

  • Catcher capex to reach NT$10 billion in 2018 to support capacity expansion

    IT + CE | 13min ago

  • EOSRL forms consortium to develop micro LED panels for AR/VR devices

    LED | 49min ago

  • Taiwan October export value up 3% on year

    Bits + chips | 1h ago

  • Qisda nets NT$1.97 per share for January-September

    IT + CE | 1h 4min ago

  • LedLink expects secondary lenses for LED automotive lighting to drive growth

    LED | 1h 8min ago

  • Synnex October revenues up on year

    IT + CE | 1h 16min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Competition in China smart speaker market heating up

    IT + CE | 1h 18min ago

  • Novatek expects to post up to 7% revenue decrease in 4Q17

    Bits + chips | 1h 22min ago

  • USI reports strong profits for January-September

    Bits + chips | 1h 25min ago

  • VIS expects about flat revenue growth in 4Q17

    Bits + chips | 1h 42min ago

  • Asia Optical, Genius, Kinko see October revenues decline

    IT + CE | 1h 45min ago

  • Strong demand prompts VIS to mull new fab plan

    Bits + chips | 1h 49min ago

  • Chunghwa Telecom to join IoT investment fund

    Mobile + telecom | 1h 55min ago

  • Global tablet market set for rebound in 2018

    IT + CE | 1h 57min ago

  • MediaTek October revenues fall to 3-month low

    Bits + chips | 2h 2min ago

  • GIS reports strong earnings for 3Q17

    Displays | 2h 8min ago

  • CPT, HannStar Display report mixed results for October

    Displays | 2h 18min ago

  • Taiwan passive component makers report flat results for October

    Bits + chips | 2h 21min ago

  • ASE October revenues increase

    Bits + chips | 2h 23min ago

  • Tripod Technology sees revenues rise 9.59% on year in October

    Bits + chips | Nov 7, 17:40

  • Elan Microelectronics sees revenues rise 18% in October

    Bits + chips | Nov 7, 17:40

  • Compeq October revenues rise 17.85% on year

    Bits + chips | Nov 7, 17:37

  • Yageo revenues up 26.39% on year in October

    Bits + chips | Nov 7, 17:36

  • ECS revenues rise 7.69% on year in October

    IT + CE | Nov 7, 17:36

  • Advantech reports 14.12% on-year rise in October revenues

    IT + CE | Nov 7, 17:36

  • Taiwan diode makers see shipments thrive on wireless charging boom

    Bits + chips | Nov 7, 17:01

  • Taiwan flat panel production value surges 25% in January-August 2017

    Displays | Nov 7, 16:55

  • HTC revenues decrease in October

    Mobile + telecom | Nov 7, 16:47

  • MediaTek October revenues fall to 3-month low

    Before Going to Press | Nov 7, 21:55

Pause
 | 
View more
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Taiwan server shipment forecast and industry analysis, 2017

    Digitimes Research estimates that revenues from sales of server motherboards, servers, storage systems and related network system equipment by Taiwan-based vendors reached NT$555.8 billion in 2016 and the amount is estimated to grow 5.9% on year in 2017.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link