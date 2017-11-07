Catcher sees revenues, profits rise in 3Q17

Aaron Lee, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 7 November 2017]

Chassis maker Catcher Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$27.42 billion (US$902.12 million) for the third quarter, up 48.2% sequentially and 32.3% on year. Its net profits for the quarter came to NT$7.39 billion, up 80.5% sequentially and 65.2% on year with EPS reaching NT$9.59, compared to NT$5.31 in second-quarter 2017 and NT$5.80 in third-quarter 2016.

The company's operating profits were NT$11.67 billion for the third quarter, up 31.1% sequentially and 32% on year.

For the first nine months of 2017, Catcher's consolidated revenues totaled NT$60.5 billion, up 9.8% on year. Its operating profits for the period reached NT$27.71 billion, up 23.8% on year; net profits came to NT$13.57 billion, up 8.6% on year; and EPS arrived at NT$17.62, compared to NT$16.21 for the same period of 2016.