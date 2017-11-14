Taipei, Tuesday, November 14, 2017 14:40 (GMT+8)
Zhen Ding expects strong PCB demand to last till 1Q18, says chairman
Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 14 November 2017]

Taiwan-based PCB maker Zhen Ding Technology is seeing strong demand in the fourth quarter of 2017 and expects the momentum to continue in the first quarter of 2018, according to company chairman Charles Shen.

The Foxconn-affiliated PCB maker is reportedly among the PCB suppliers for the recently-introduced iPhone devices, as well as the suppliers for China-based smartphone vendors including Huawei and Oppo.

Zhen Ding has enjoyed strong orders of flexible PCBs, as well as substrate-like PCBs (SLP), for smartphones, said Shen. The company also managed to improve the yield rates of SLP products with the product line starting to generate profits in September, Shen indicated.

Zhen Ding is optimistic about its sales and profit performance in the fourth quarter of 2017, and expects to grow at a steady pace in 2018, Shen noted.

Zhen Ding reported revenues hiked 99.6% sequentially to NT$31.42 billion (US$1.04 billion) in the third quarter, while gross margin climbed 3.4pp on quarter to 16.5%. The company generated net profits of about NT$1.7 billion in the third quarter with EPS reaching NT$2.12 compared with NT$1.76 during the same period in 2016.

Zhen Ding's net profits for the first three quarters of 2017 amounted to NT$2.25 billion, rising nearly 10% on year, with EPS coming to NT$2.80. The company also disclosed revenues for the first 10 months of 2017 increased about 22% from a year earlier to NT$77.9 billion.

Market watchers expect Zhen Ding to post record revenues and profits for the fourth quarter of 2017, with EPS for all of the year topping NT$7 compared with NT$4.29 in 2016.

Zhen Ding chairman Charles Shen

Zhen Ding chairman Charles Shen.
Photo: Monica Chen, Digitimes, November 2017

