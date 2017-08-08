Demand for flexible AMOLED smartphone panels growing robustly

Rebecca Kuo, Tainan; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 8 August 2017]

Demand for flexible AMOLED panels from the smartphone sector will continue to expand at a rapid pace in 2017 and beyond, thanks to the planned release of new AMOLED-based models from the major vendors, according to industry sources.

LG plans to unveil a premium model, the LG V30, at the end of August, according to the sources. The V30 will feature a 6-inch flexible AMOLED all-screen panel with a 18:9 aspect ratio coming from LG Display.

Samsung is expected to unveil its Galaxy Note 8 during a product event to be held in New York on August 23. The new model is likely to feature a 6.3-inch flexible Super AMOLED curved display from Samsung Display.

Apple has long been speculated that it will launch an AMOLED version of its new iPhone in September along with two other LTPS TFT LCD models. The AMOLED version is expected to feature a 5.8-inch flexible AMOLED display.

While a number of China-based smartphone vendors are said to follow suit, most vendors in China are adopting rigid AMOLED panels due to the limited supply of flexible models, the sources noted.

Shipments of flexible AMOLED smartphone panels are expected to reach 161 million units in 2017, while those of rigid models will total 286 million units, according to IHS Markit.

More smartphone vendors opt to adopt flexible AMOLED panels

Photo: Michael Lee, Digitimes, August 2017