Catcher capex to reach NT$10 billion in 2018 to support capacity expansion
Aaron Lee, Taipei; Steve Shen, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 8 November 2017]

Chassis maker Catcher Technology expects its capex for 2018 to be comparable to the NT$10.4 billion (US$344.61 million) it will have spent in 2017, as it continues its capacity expansion, according to company chairman Allen Horng.

The bulk of 2018 capex will be used for the purchases of new equipment as demand from clients has indicated that the penetration rates of metal chassis will continue to expand in the near future, Horng said.

While Catcher's current production is catering to the smartphone, notebook, and tablet sectors, the company is ready to launch a new product line in 2018, Horng said, without further elaboration.

Catcher has also set aside a NT$6 billion development fund to explore new casing materials or manufacturing processes through new investments, including acquistions, Horng added.

Meanwhile, the company saw its consolidated revenues surge 8.3% on month and 51.5% on year to NT$12.394 billion in October, the company's highest monthly figures.

Cumulative 2017 revenues through October totaled NT$72.89 billion, increasing 15.2% from a year earlier.

The company also reported net profits of NT$7.388 billion for the third quarter of 2017, up 80.5% on quarter and 65.2% on year. EPS for the quarter stood at NT$9.59.

For the first three quarters of 2017, net profits totaled NT$13.572 billion, up 8.6% on year. The earnings translated into an EPS of NT$17.62 for the nine-month period compared to NT$16.21 a year earlier.

Catcher chairman Allen Horng.
Photo: Shihmin Fu, Digitimes, November 2017

