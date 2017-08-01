Taipei, Tuesday, August 1, 2017 22:57 (GMT+8)
Cumulative PV installation capacity in China to reach 174.5GWp in 2020
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 1 August 2017]

China's National Energy Administration, for the 13th Five-year (2016-2020) National Development Plan, has upward adjusted target cumulative total PV installation capacity for 2020 from 105GWp originally to 137GWp.

Total PV installation capacity reached 5.5GWp for model PV power-generating stations completed in 2016 and such capacity is estimated at 8GWp each year during 2017-2020. Cumulative total PV installation capacity in China is expected to reach 174.5GWp by the end of 2020.

Of the 174.5GWp, about 60GWp will be from distributed PV systems. Total installation capacity for new distributed PV systems completed in first-half 2017 stood at 7GWp and for the whole year it is estimated at 14GWp. If all electricity generated by distributed PV systems is on-grid, the current feed-in tariff rate is CNY0.42 (US$0.062)/kWh; but if electricity in excess of own use is put on grid, the feed-in tariff rate depends on local thermal power generation cost.

According to industry sources, the China government is likely to lower feed-in tariff rates for distributed PV systems because of falling PV module prices.

Categories: Green energy Solar

Tags: 2020 capacity China PV

