China sets tentative target installation capacity of 8-10GWp for model PV power stations in 3rd round
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 23 May 2017]

China has set a tentative target installation capacity of 8-10GWp for the third-round selection of model PV power-generating stations, according to China-based media reports.

The installation capacity for a single model PV power-generating station should be at least 50MWp and not exceed 1.0GWp. For each province or autonomous region, no more than three model PV power station projects with total installation capacity of up to 2.0GWp can be in the competition.

In terms of energy conversion rate, poly-Si solar cells and PV modules made of such cells should reach a minimum of 19.5% and 17.0% respectively, while the minimum for mono-Si cells and modules are 21.0% and 18.0% respectively. Based on the required minimum energy conversion rates, the required minimum power output for a PV module made of 60 poly-Si cells is 280W and that for a module made of 60 mono-Si cells is 295W.

In order to meet such requirements, it is necessary to adopt PERC (passivated emitter rear cell) solar cells, according to industry sources.

