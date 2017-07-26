China may hike 2020 target cumulative PV installation capacity to 150GWp, says IHS

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Wednesday 26 July 2017]

The China government is likely to raise the target for cumulative total installation capacity in the 13th Five-year National Development Plan (2016-2020) for PV power-generating stations and distributed PV systems to established through the end of 2020 from 105GWp currently to 150GWp, according to IHS.

Mainly because the cumulative total PV installation capacity at the end of 2017 is expected to exceed 105GWp, many China-based PV makers have called to increase the 2020 target to 150GWp, industry sources said. However, other China-based PV makers hold the opinion that the China government is unlikely to hike the 2020 target.

PV modules shipped in the China market in the second quarter of 2017 spiked 152% on quarter and shipments in the third and fourth quarters will drop sequentially 46% and 13% respectively, IHS noted.