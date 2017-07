China adds 55GWp of wind power in 1H17, says CNREC

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 18 July 2017]

China installed land-based wind turbines with capacity totaling 55GWp in the country in first-half 2017, according to China National Renewable Energy Center (CNREC). Newly added PV power capacity was 24GWp during the period.

Of the new PV power capacity, 13GWp was installed in June, and eastern and central regions accounted for over 50%.

Many onshore wind turbines with combined installation capacity of 30GWp were set up in northern, central and eastern regions.