China PV power-generating cost to drop to CNY0.35/kWh in 2020

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

PV power-generating cost in China will drop by 33% to CNY0.35 (US$0.053)/kWh in 2020 compared to the current level mainly due to continued improvement in technology, according to Singapore-based UBS Securities.

During 2018-2020, global PV demand is estimated at 112-136GWp a year and at least 50GWp of which will be in China, UBS Securities said. In China, there will be potential cumulative PV installation capacity of 135GWp for rooftop PV systems, and distributed PV systems will take up 41% of the total installation capacity in China in 2020, UBS Securities indicated.

According to China's National Energy Administration, PV power stations and distributed PV systems in China generated electricity of 106.9 billion kWh in January-November 2017, increasing 72% on year. As of the end of November 2017, cumulative total PV installation capacity in China increased to 125.79GWp.