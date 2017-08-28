Taipei, Monday, August 28, 2017 16:29 (GMT+8)
thunderstorms
Taipei
34°C
China expected to lower feed-in tariffs for distributed PV systems
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 28 August 2017]

As construction cost for distributed PV systems is declining and demand is rising, China is expected to lower feed-in tariff rates for them, according to media reports.

Previously demand for distributed PV systems had been short of expectation, and the reductions in feed-in tariff rates for them had not been as much as those for ground-mounted PV power stations, the reprots from China said.

In July 2017, distributed PV systems took up 50% of total PV installation capacity, higher than the 30% for January-June, signaling establishment of distributed PV systems has begun to grow fast.

Currently, feed-in tariff rates for distributed PV systems set up in Categories 1, 2 and 3 areas stand at CNY0.65 (US$0.097)/kWh, CNY0.75/kWh and CNY0.85/kWh. China in September 2016 proposed new rates of CNY0.20/kWh, CNY0.25/kWh and CNY0.30/kWh respectively for distributed PV systems but did not adopt them.

Categories: Green energy Solar

Tags: China PV

Realtime news

  • Android device launches drive 18.4% growth in 2Q17 in Australia, says IDC

    Mobile + telecom | 16min ago

  • Domestic demand may save Taiwan solar cell makers, says TSEC chairman

    Green energy | 18min ago

  • Graphics card prices raised to reflect increasing memory costs

    IT + CE | 32min ago

  • Digitimes Research: Google aims to achieve virtual experiences through daily life applications

    IT + CE | 42min ago

  • China market: DPVR unseats HTC as VR headset leader in 2Q17, says Canalys

    IT + CE | 50min ago

  • Global tech heavyweights actively vying for smart home market pie

    IT + CE | 1h 53min ago

  • Backend firm Lingsen to post strong 3Q17, says report

    Bits + chips | 2h 34min ago

Pause
 | 
View more
WCIT 2017
Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020
Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond
Sponsored links
  • China AMOLED panel capacity expansion forecast, 2016-2020

    This Digitimes Research Special Report examines the China AMOLED industry, focusing on the expansion capacity of the makers, the current implementation plans of major smartphone vendors in the market and the technological hurdles faced by the China makers.

  • Global AP demand forecast, 2017-2020

    Digitimes Research expects global AP shipments to surpass the 1.9 billion mark in 2017, with smartphones remaining the main application. Qualcomm will be leading the market in 2017, as other players continue playing catch up and scramble for funds to invest in more diverse applications.

  • Global notebook shipment forecast, 2017 and beyond

    This Digitimes Special Report examines key factors in the notebook industry, including products, vendors and ODMs, that will affect total shipments in 2017 and through 2021.

Buy link