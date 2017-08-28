China expected to lower feed-in tariffs for distributed PV systems

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 28 August 2017]

As construction cost for distributed PV systems is declining and demand is rising, China is expected to lower feed-in tariff rates for them, according to media reports.

Previously demand for distributed PV systems had been short of expectation, and the reductions in feed-in tariff rates for them had not been as much as those for ground-mounted PV power stations, the reprots from China said.

In July 2017, distributed PV systems took up 50% of total PV installation capacity, higher than the 30% for January-June, signaling establishment of distributed PV systems has begun to grow fast.

Currently, feed-in tariff rates for distributed PV systems set up in Categories 1, 2 and 3 areas stand at CNY0.65 (US$0.097)/kWh, CNY0.75/kWh and CNY0.85/kWh. China in September 2016 proposed new rates of CNY0.20/kWh, CNY0.25/kWh and CNY0.30/kWh respectively for distributed PV systems but did not adopt them.