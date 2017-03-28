China aims to hike proportion of distributed PV systems

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 28 March 2017]

The China government aims to increase the proportion of total PV installation capacity for distributed (rooftop) PV systems mainly through higher feed-in tariff rates than those for ground-mounted stations, with the proportion intended to rise from 12.25% in 2016 to 21% in 2017, 33% in 2018 and 45% in 2020, according to China-based media reports.

According to China's 13th Five-year (2016-2020) National Development Plan, distributed PV systems and power-generating stations to be established in the period will have cumulative total installation capacity of 60GWp and 45GWp respectively and feed-in tariff rates will be lowered less steeply for the former than for the latter.

There was cumulative total PV installation capacity of 230GWp around the world as of the end of 2015 and distributed PV systems took up 54% of the total. While the proportion was 86% for Japan, 74% for Germany and 42% for the US, in China it was only 9.2%.

Supported by government incentives, according to China-based Trina Solar's estimation, distributed PV systems will account for 30% of PV modules used in projects in China in 2017 and the proportion will rise to 50% in 2-3 years.

China: PV installation capacity (GWp), 2014-2016 Year Total Distributed system Power station 2014 12.65 2.05 10.60 2015 15.13 1.39 13.74 2016 34.54 4.23 30.31

Source: China Photovoltaic Industry Association, compiled by Digitimes, March 2017