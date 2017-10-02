China PV pilot project behind schedule

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Monday 2 October 2017]

China has set a target of 5.5GWp for PV power stations to be constructed under its second-round pilot project, but the installations have been running way behind schedule, according to media reports.

The government had already deferred the deadline for completion and on-grid from June 30, 2017 to September 30, but in some areas, construction has yet to start for some power stations in the project, the reprots said.

In Anhui, central China, nine bidders have won bids for building 12 model stations, but as of September 30, only five had been on grid, the reports said.

The deadline was revised due to short supply of PV modules made of mono-Si cells in first-half 2017. However, the delayed establishments in the third quarter resulted from unexpected extra costs arising from local government demands.

Local governments obtained quotas of total installation capacity for the model PV power stations from National Energy Administration and then selected enterprises to establish such stations via open bids. However, many local governments imposed extra demands on winning bidders.