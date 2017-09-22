Taipei, Friday, September 22, 2017 20:52 (GMT+8)
China PV installations reach 3.36GWp in August
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Friday 22 September 2017]

PV installations completed and on grid around China in August totaled 3.36GWp, with 1.95GWp for power stations, and 1.41GWp for distributed PV systems, according to media reports.

The total capacity for January-August was 38.28GWp and that for the whole year is expected to exceed 45GWp. As of the end of August, the cumulative total reached 116GWp.

August prices in China for 270W or 275W PV modules made of mono-Si and poly-Si cells stood at CNY2.9-3.1/W (US$0.43-0.46) and CNY2.8-2.9/W respectively.

