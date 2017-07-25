China sets standards for 3rd-round model PV power-generating stations

Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Tuesday 25 July 2017]

China's National Energy Administration, Ministry of Industry and Information Technology and Certification and Accreditation Administration have jointly announced performance requirements for PV modules to be used in model PV power-generating stations in the third round.

Monocrystalline and polycrystalline silicon solar cells should reach minimum energy conversion rates of 17.8% and 17.0% respectively. PV modules made of 60 monocrystalline solar cells should reach minimum power generation of 295W and modules made of 60 polycrystalline solar cells should reach 280W. In addition, LID (light-induced degradation) of modules in the first year of operation should not be higher than 3% (monocrystalline) and 2.5% (polycrystalline) and should not be higher than 0.7% for both each following year.

The performance requirements are thought to be so loose that most China-based PV module makers can become qualified suppliers, which could lead to intense price competition.

PV power-generating stations to be set up in the third round will have total installation capacity of 8-10GWp, higher than the second round's 5.5GWp. Since the deadline for getting on-gird for the second round has been postponed from June 30 to September 30, 2017, third-round installation is not expected to kick off until the fourth quarter.