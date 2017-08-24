Taipei, Saturday, August 26, 2017 00:01 (GMT+8)
Distributed systems take up 50% of July PV installation capacity in China, says CEC
Nuying Huang, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES [Thursday 24 August 2017]

The total installation capacity for PV power stations and distributed systems completed and on grid around China in July 2017 was estimated at 10.5GWp, equally shared by the two segments, according to China Electricity Council (CEC).

Distributed PV systems accounted for 30% of total installation capacity of 24.0GWp for the first half of 2017. Total installation capacity for January-July reached 36GWp and cumulative capacity as of July 31 increased to 113GWp.

Total installation capacity for model PV power stations completed and on grid in the second half of 2017 is estimated at 3-4GWp; for ordinary PV power it will be 2-3GWp; and for distributed PV systems it will be 5-8GWp. Total installation capacity for 2017 will reach 45-50GWp.

